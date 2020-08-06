Census Takers Start Knocking on Doors August 11, 2020

Census takers will start knocking on doors August 11, 2020 to collect responses from households that have not yet responded. Please cooperate. If you haven’t responded, you can do so today online at http://2020Census.gov

The census taker or field representative will have an ID badge that includes their name and photograph. It only takes a few minutes to complete the 2020 census info and and your answers ensure we receive our fair share of federal funding for public services, including our schools and hospitals, and impact our representation in government. Responding to the census is your civic duty and can be completed online in just minutes, otherwise get ready for a knock beginning next Tuesday, the 11th.

CENSUS INFO

Collected census information affects the amount of funding your community receives, how your community plans for the future, and your representation in government.

Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

–Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

–Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.

–Determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.