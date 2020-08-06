News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Census Takers Start Knocking on Doors August 11, 2020

Census Takers Start Knocking on Doors August 11, 2020
August 06
11:14 2020
Print This Article

Census takers will start knocking on doors August 11, 2020 to collect responses from households that have not yet responded. Please cooperate. If you haven’t responded, you can do so today online at http://2020Census.gov

The census taker or field  representative will have an ID badge that includes their name and photograph. It only takes a few minutes to complete the 2020 census info and and your answers ensure we receive our fair share of federal funding for public services, including our schools and hospitals, and impact our representation in government. Responding to the census is your civic duty and can be completed online in just minutes, otherwise get ready for a knock beginning next Tuesday, the 11th.

CENSUS INFO

Collected census information affects the amount of funding your community receives, how your community plans for the future, and your representation in government.

Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

–Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

–Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.

–Determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

 

Census Takers Start Knocking on Doors August 11, 2020 - overview

Summary: Census Takers Start Knocking on Doors August 11, 2020

Tags
2020census.govaugust 11census 2020census takersdoor-to-doorfamily membersfederal fundingfield repgovernmenthouseholdpage arizonaresponses

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.