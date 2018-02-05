Celebrating Black History Month

February is Black History Month so just sit back on your folding bed and relax as we take a look at some black Americans who are largely forgotten today.

Oh, did someone mention a folding bed? That handy piece of furniture was invented by businessman and inventor Leonard Bailey. Born into poverty, Bailey made a good living as a barber in Washington, D.C. He eventually owned a string of barberships.

But, Bailey was a cut above the average barber. Before he died in 1918, Bailey received patents for several inventions, made mostly for the military. Among these were the folding bed, a hernia truss and a device to shunt trains from one track to another.

Definitely a pioneer, Bailey helped set up one of the first black-owned banks in the national’s capital – and also served on the first mixed-race jury in Washington.

Miriam Benjamin (1861-1947) invented the “gong and signal chair” for hotels, thereby reducing costs for room service. She was the second African American woman to receive a patent. She was also a schoolteacher in Washington, D.C.

Who was that masked man? Well, Bass Reeves didn’t actually wear a mask, but the first black Deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi was the inspiration for the fictional hero, the Lone Ranger.

Born a slave, Reeves (1838-1910) worked mostly in Arkansas and Indian Territory (Oklahoma) for “The Hanging Judge,” Isaac Parker. Perferring to work alone, Reeves is credited with making more than 3,000 arrests during his career – including tracking down and arresting his own son who was convicted of murdering his wife. And he dispatched 14 badmen who made the fatal mistake of attempting to shoot it out with the lawman. Reeves spent 32 years as a federal lawman.

The first known published African American author was former slave Jupiter Hammon (1711-1806). A devout Christian, Hammon published several poems – the first appearing in 1761.

Like Hammon, Phyllis Wheatley (1753-1773) was also a former slave and a poet. She only lived to be 31, but in 1761 she became the first black woman to publish a book.

Hammon, himself, praised Wheatley’s writing – as did some American president named Washington.

Many people “know” that the first black player in Major League Baseball history was Jackie Robinson. But, technically, that is incorrect.

In 1884 the American Association was the premier baseball league in America and one of its stars was Moses Fleetwood Walker (1856-1924).

Walker’s father was educated and wanted his children to attend school as well. Fleet Walker was a star athlete at Oberlin College and the University of Michigan. He joined the Toledo Blue Stockings in 1884 as a catcher. His brother, Weldy, also briefly played for Toledo.

However the biggest of the early baseball stars was Adrian “Cap” Anson – who refused to play on the same field with a black player. A “gentlemen’s agreement” was quickly struck and blacks would be barred from the Major Leagues until 1947.

So, remember – the first black Major Leaguer was not Jackie Robinson. It was … well, not really Fleet Walker, either. Some credit the first black ballplayer as being William Edward White, who played in one game for the 1871 Providence (RI) Grays.

But the records aren’t clear if the White – who attended Brown University – was the same as the mulatto son of a slaveowner. If so, it would make White the only former slave to play big league baseball.