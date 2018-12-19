News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Celebrate Powell’s Trip with Your Own Wild Ride
December 19
07:07 2018
The Glen Canyon Conservancy offering a pair of motorized rafting trips in the coming year through their field school to celebrate the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s second trip through the Grand Canyon. You can ride the rapids on a three day trip through Cataract Canyon or go deep on a seven day trip. They say the trips will fill up quickly so they advise you to book that trip early – they have not set the exact dates for the trips so the best way to stay on top of that opportunity is to get on the Conservancy’s mailing list and subscribe to their newsletter. The Conservancy is also hosting their annual member meeting January 10th where you can renew your membership or sign up to become a supporting member. Get the details at the Glen Canyon Conservancy website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

