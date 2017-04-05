Celebrate Earth Day at Grand Canyon during National Park Week Fee-Free Days

Grand Canyon National Park invites the public to celebrate the 47th anniversary of Earth Day during National Park Week fee-free days on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Grand Canyon’s Earth Day celebration will feature information on local and national environmental initiatives, games, a recycled art walk, recycled arts and crafts activities, and a litter clean-up. All Earth Day activities are free, open to the public and will take place at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center plaza near Mather Point between 10 am and 2 pm.

Grand Canyon National Park Green Team members will be leading a litter pick up at 11 am from Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza to Mather Point. Visitors interested in participating should set aside at least one hour for this activity and will need to sign a volunteer agreement and health forms.

Grand Canyon National Park’s 2017 Earth Day Celebration is a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, National Weather Service, Xanterra South Rim, Grand Canyon Railway, Delaware North, Sierra Club-Grand Canyon Chapter, Grand Canyon Trust, Pink Jeep Tours, Clean Cities- Valley of the Sun Coalition, and, the park’s cooperating association and fundraising partner, Grand Canyon Association.

Visitors who arrive at Grand Canyon April 15 to 16 and April 22 to 23 during National Park Week will be allowed to enter the park free of charge. Visitors looking to visit Grand Canyon National Park during National Park Week should expect large crowds, long lines at entrance stations and shuttle bus stop areas, and full parking lots. Before traveling to the park visitors are encouraged to check weather and road conditions by calling 928-638-7496.

The fee-free designation does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond April 16 or 23 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The next fee-free days will be August 25 to celebrate the National Park Service’s birthday, September 30 for National Public Lands Day and November 11-12 in honor of Veterans Day Weekend. During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free entrance to all visitors.