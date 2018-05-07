Celebrate Arizona During National Travel and Tourism Week

As one of Arizona’s leading economic engines, the statewide travel and tourism industry is responsible for generating billions in visitor spending, billions in tax revenue and thousands of jobs. In 2016, visitor spending generated $21.2 billion, injecting an estimated $58 million each day into our economy. This travel activity is critical to Arizona’s economic strength. Arizona Travel and Tourism Week coincides with the U.S. Travel Association’s annual celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week.

National Travel and Tourism Week is reason to celebrate in Arizona, where tourism is the state’s No. 1 export industry.

If you’re a traveler who loves Arizona, this is the week to tell the world about it. Share your best Arizona photos on social media using the hashtag #LetsSeeAz.

Experience the Grand Canyon & Beyond- enter to win a Guided REI Tour for 2 so you can camp, hike and kayak your way through some of Arizona’s most incredible natural wonders.

Trek Grand Canyon National Park’s stunning Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trails

stunning Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trails Explore the otherworldly terrain through Antelope Canyon

Paddle Lake Powell’s turquoise waters, surrounded by towering desert cliffs

turquoise waters, surrounded by towering desert cliffs Take in the famous awe-inspiring rock formations of Monument Valley

Wander through ancient Navajo lands at Canyon de Chelly National Monument

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Unreal Arizona up close and personal with your own expert guide. But hurry, contest ends May 15, 2018. Enter now for your chance to win!