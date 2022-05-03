News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Cedar City Police Department Warns of Scam Calls

Cedar City Police Department Warns of Scam Calls
May 03
09:25 2022
According to officials in southern Utah, there has been someone fraudulently calling and texting people in the area claiming to be a representative of the Cedar City Police Department.

The caller demands money and threatens warrants for arrest if the money is not paid.

This is fraud. Cedar City Police Department does not work that way.

The individual is spoofing the Cedar City Police Department’s phone number, which means it will show up on Caller ID; and they are using actual police officer’s names, so it can be difficult to identify as a scam at first glance.

If you receive such a call or text, you should contact dispatch at 435-586-2955.

