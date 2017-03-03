Cedar Breaks National Monument Designated as an International Dark Sky Park

As Page continues work on a new lighting ordinance that would pave the way for dark-sky designation, a national monument in Utah recently made the leap to preserve the night sky.

Cedar Breaks National Monument, located east of Cedar City, and the International Dark Sky Association announced the designation of Cedar Breaks as an International Dark Sky Park.

“We are proud to welcome Cedar Breaks into the IDA Dark Sky Places family today,” said IDA Executive Director J. Scott Feierabend. “We celebrate the National Monument for the great things it continues to do in promoting the preservation of dark skies not only at the park, but also across southern Utah.”

The distinction recognizes Cedar Breaks as a sanctuary of natural darkness and for the opportunity it provides visitors to enjoy the night sky. Cedar Breaks is the 16th of the 417 National Park Service units to be designated as an International Dark Sky Park, and the first in southwestern Utah.

With this designation, Utah is now home to seven IDA Dark Sky Parks, more than any other state or province in the world.

“We are extremely happy Cedar Breaks has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park.” said Maria Twitchell, director of the Cedar City-Brian Head Tourism Bureau. “Astro-Tourism is a rapidly growing tourism trend and we have created an initiative to promote our dark sky resources as a viable destination attraction. Stargazers buy merchandise, stay in lodging and eat in our local restaurants and so we anticipate this designation will create a significant economic boost for our county.”

The International Dark Sky Association, a nonprofit organization based in Tucson, Arizona, advocates for the protection of the nighttime environment and dark night skies by educating policymakers and the public about night sky conservation and promoting environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. The IDA has been working with Page as the city updates its lighting codes.