CDC Recommends Face Coverings, Page Hits 32 Cases

The latest numbers in Coconino County for positive tests of the coronavirus stand at 167 with 10 Coconino County Deaths.

The Page area now has 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of cases in Page is identified by PO Box address information, so our local number also includes those who reside outside of city limits.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) is now recommending the wearing of face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The CDC advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.