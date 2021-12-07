CCSO Press Release: Robbery Suspect at Large

Flagstaff Az, – On December 3, 2021, a subject renting a condominium in the

Munds Parks area reported being shot at and robbed by a female he met on social media site Instagram. The victim identified as Marquise Ellan reportedly met a female subject identified as Lilly Beeler at a rental property in Munds Park where they had been staying since December 3, 2021. Marquise reported he was sleeping on the couch in the living room when he was awakened by a gunshot.

Marquise reported being shot at twice by Lilly before she demanded property and money. The handgun was described as silver and pink semiautomatic gun. Marquise was able to retreat to an upstairs landing where he hid until Beeler left. Beeler called the Lyft App for a ride from the residence and leaving the residence taking money, laptops, shoes, and jewelry.

An extensive search was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Flagstaff Police Department for the suspect who had been dropped off on Woodlands Village Boulevard.

Lilly Beeler is reported to be from the Las Vegas area and should be considered armed and dangerous. She was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and carrying a black Nike gym bag.

The investigation into incident is ongoing. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter. Anyone who has any information about the location of Lilly Beeler, is asked to call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111, or call the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.

# # #