CCSO: Man Injured During Fall from Harding Point

Oak Creek Canyon, AZ – On Sunday 09/03/17 at 11:56 am, Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a male subject that had fallen 100 feet off the rim of Oak Creek Canyon from Harding Point, 15 miles south of Flagstaff. The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Mountain Rescue Team was called to respond for possible technical rope rescue of the subject. A Sheriff’s Office Sergeant trained in Technical Rescue and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Northern Air Rescue based out of Flagstaff also responded.

The DPS Ranger and crew located the injured subject approximately 100-200 feet below the rim of Oak Creek Canyon below Harding Point. They landed the helicopter at Fry Park and configured the aircraft for an aerial technical rescue. The Sheriff’s Office Sergeant was flown to the subject on the cliff side by DPS Ranger and inserted at the subject location using a 150 foot “long line” attached to the helicopter.

The subject, a 23-year-old male from Chandler, AZ was treated on the cliff side for injuries related to the fall and packaged in a rescue suit for extraction with the “long-line.” Both the Sergeant and the subject were flown from the cliff side back to Fry Park where the subject was transferred to an awaiting Guardian Air Ambulance for transport to Flagstaff Medical Center for his injuries.

There were approximately 10 other individuals in the group which had been camping in the area. The group had been hiking off trail around a rock outcropping when the subject slipped and fell. The subject fell approximately 30 feet, rolled, and then fell an additional 50 feet. The Mountain Rescue Team assisted non-injured members of the party who were at the site of the fall injury with hiking out.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fall.

The following agencies were involved with the operation: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Highlands Fire Department, and Guardian Air Ambulance.