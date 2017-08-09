News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

CCSO Makes Arrest on I-40

August 09
13:53 2017
Man Arrested on Charges Related to Domestic Incident near Parks, AZ

Suspect: Johnnie Wilcox

Parks, AZ – On August 8, 2017 at approximately 12:24 pm, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute occurring between a male and female driving eastbound on I-40.  Information was that the couple was travelling from Las Vegas, NV to Texas when a dispute occurred.  The female reporting party had tried to exit the vehicle at a gas station in Parks, AZ.  At some point during the incident the male fired a shot out of the window from a handgun.

The male subject was located with the vehicle and taken into custody.  Thirty-six year old Johnnie Wilcox, III of Killeen, TX was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility with expected charges of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and Felony Endangerment.

coconino county sheriff's office

