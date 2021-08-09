CCSO – Hikers Rescued from West Clear Creek

Hikers Rescued from West Clear Creek

Blue Ridge, AZ

On August 4, 2021, at approximately 5:45 PM the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to a report of two stranded hikers in Meadow Canyon which is a tributary of West Clear Creek.

The two 19-year-old male hikers from Phoenix had hiked to an area known as Hanging Gardens in West Clear Creek (east of Prescott Valley) earlier in the day and upon their hike out they lost their route and became stranded in steep terrain. The pair of hikers called for help when they determined that they could not continue climbing uphill.

Search and Rescue personnel arrived in the area at approximately 8:30 PM and made their way to a location above the pair of hikers and then established a technical rope rescue system to lower rescuers to the hikers. The stranded hikers were then secured in harnesses and helmets and were raised with the rescuers to the top of the canyon by approximately 3:00 AM.

Neither hiker was injured and did not require any medical attention. The hikers indicated that they had obtained the information about the hike from YouTube and were minimally equipped for a day hike.

It is important that those recreating in the back county are prepared for unexpected emergencies and carry at least the “10 Essentials” in addition to a charged cell phone, research the route descriptions of the planned route, and leave a detailed trip itinerary with a trusted person who can call for help if the party does not return as expected.

10 Essentials:

• Water

• Food

• Extra Clothing

• Navigation Equipment (map, compass, GPS) – do not rely solely on your smartphone.

• Headlamp/Flashlight

• First Aid Kit

• Shelter Material (emergency blanket or large leaf bag)

• Fire Starting Kit (be extremely careful with fire and be aware of fire restrictions)

• Pocket Knife/Multi-Tool

• Signaling Equipment (whistle and signal mirror)