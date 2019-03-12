CCC’s SBDC Center Honored by Mayor

This week Page Mayor Levi Tappan is proclaiming March 20, 2019 to be SBDC Day, to honor The America’s SBDC Arizona Network and the SBDC Center located at Coconino Community College as part of National Small Business Development Center Day.

The Mayor will present CCC’s SBDC Center the special honor during the council meeting March 13, for their contribution to the AZSBDC Network, helping small business clients create or retain jobs, increase sales and start new businesses.