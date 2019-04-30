CCC’s Popular CAMT Course Returns to Page Campus

Coconino Community College offering another one of their excellent workforce development opportunities. Through a partnership with Coconino County Career Center CCC is once again offering the Coconino Community College Page Maintenance Technician course, where you can earn your CAMT which is a non-credit certification as an Apartment Maintenance Technician through the National Apartment Association. If you’re a maintenance technician or a porter, housekeeper, or groundskeepers ready for advancement, this course is a great way to do that, and if you qualify you might even be able to get funding assistance for the course.

In order to sign up and to see about qualifying for tuition assistance, come to one of the CAMT information sessions Friday May 3rd, either 11am-Noon or 5pm-6pm you can fill out an application, meet the instructor, ask questions and learn more about the coursework,

For more information about CCC’s CAMT program and when the training is scheduled, contact Construction Technology Management Instructor Ken Myers at (928) 526-7696.

Visit the CCC website here.