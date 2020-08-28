News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

CCC Webinar Tuesday: Wilderness Survival in Northern Arizona

CCC Webinar Tuesday: Wilderness Survival in Northern Arizona
August 28
04:14 2020
Print This Article
Comet Talk Webinar | Worst Case: Wilderness Survival in Northern AZ
Tuesday,  September 1

6:00pm

When: Tuesday, September 1, 6pm – 7pm
Description: This webinar Comet Talk is free and open to the public!
Be sure to register here:

https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5Qs6Q5VMTIW9km5VZLAQ9Q

It’s getting dark, a monsoon storm is rolling in and you’re sitting by yourself in the Pumpkin Trail on Kendrick Peak. You just turned your ankle and you felt something pop. You’re almost out of water and down to 1% battery on your cell phone. You didn’t tell anybody where you were going or pack adequate survival gear. What should you do? Who will come find you? How could you have prepared differently for this situation?

Join us for a Comet Talk about Outdoor Survival concepts and Coconino County’s Search and Rescue operations just in time for fall hiking and camping season, presented by CCC part-time faculty member and 2019 Search and Rescue volunteer member of the year, Shawn Nittmann.  

Shawn is a part-time faculty member at Coconino Community College, and also volunteers for Coconino County Search & Rescue. Shawn was named the Search and Rescue Volunteer Member of the Year in 2019.

CCC Webinar Tuesday: Wilderness Survival in Northern Arizona - overview

Summary: Comet Talk Webinar | Worst Case: Wilderness Survival in Northern AZ

Tags
Coconino Community Collegewebinar

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.