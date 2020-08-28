CCC Webinar Tuesday: Wilderness Survival in Northern Arizona

When: Tuesday, September 1, 6pm – 7pm

Description: This webinar Comet Talk is free and open to the public!

Be sure to register here:

https://coconin o.zoom.us/webin ar/register/WN_ 5Qs6Q5VMTIW9km5 VZLAQ9Q

It’s getting dark, a monsoon storm is rolling in and you’re sitting by yourself in the Pumpkin Trail on Kendrick Peak. You just turned your ankle and you felt something pop. You’re almost out of water and down to 1% battery on your cell phone. You didn’t tell anybody where you were going or pack adequate survival gear. What should you do? Who will come find you? How could you have prepared differently for this situation?

Join us for a Comet Talk about Outdoor Survival concepts and Coconino County’s Search and Rescue operations just in time for fall hiking and camping season, presented by CCC part-time faculty member and 2019 Search and Rescue volunteer member of the year, Shawn Nittmann.

Shawn is a part-time faculty member at Coconino Community College, and also volunteers for Coconino County Search & Rescue. Shawn was named the Search and Rescue Volunteer Member of the Year in 2019.