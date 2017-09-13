CCC Veterans get new funding

Coconino Community College veterans will be receiving additional tutoring and financial services, as a result of a $10,000 grant from a nonprofit organization that serves veterans.

The grant was made possible through Support Education and Employment for Vets (S.E.E.4Vets), an organization that collaborates with colleges in Arizona to help keep veterans motivated to earn a degree.

With this grant, tutors at CCC will assist the veterans with any additional school help needed. The intent is to bring the tutoring services to the veterans in the newly remodeled Veterans Center.

Additionally, about $4,000 of the funds have been set aside to offer assistance to veterans to pay fees associated with their education they might not otherwise be able to afford.

S.E.E.4Vets and CCC had already established a relationship with a donation of $10,000 last year to give the Veterans Center a facelift. By creating a new space, CCC has given veterans the opportunity to gather, socialize, work on assignments and have a pleasant surrounding environment to mingle. All of which encourages veterans to continue their academic careers. The grand opening and ribbon cutting were on Sept. 8.

“S.E.E4Vets is a fairly new organization, and they’re formed just to benefit veterans,” said Scott Talboom, Executive Director of CCC’s Office of Institutional Advancement. “The main focus is on education. It’s really a way for veterans to help themselves. The Veterans Center used to be an employee break room, and the College’s leadership team felt like the vets really needed their own space.”

Bob Voytek, Director of Financial Aid and Veteran Services at CCC, said that the College’s services for veterans were limited until about four years ago when CCC decided to dedicate a space for them at the College’s Lone Tree campus.

“We actually serve about 150 veterans per year, and we decided to open up a whole area for them to have the services they need,” Voytek said. “S.E.E.4Vets provided us with furniture, computers, work stations and other equipment.”

Now, tutors and additional financial assistance are on the way.

For more information about Coconino Community College, please visit our website at www.coconino.edu.