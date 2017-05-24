CCC Unveils New Website

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

May 24
10:35 2017
Coconino Community College unveiled a new website on Monday.

For the past year and a half, members of a website development team worked diligently in the creation of a versatile, multi-platform website. CCC’s former website was not capable of the versatility needed for establishing a contemporary image and informing and engaging the College’s communities about the excellence in education offered at CCC.

Students, staff and faculty were given the opportunity to provide feedback on the new website prior to launch, and the website development team instituted a number of suggestions that improved the website experience.

“CCC’s new website is a long time coming,” said Andrew Lawlor, CCC’s Chief Technology Officer. “The former website was approaching obsolescence, and the new generation of prospective students has been in search of a platform that would accommodate mobile devices. This new website accomplishes that goal, and it also offers a modern platform and professional look to match CCC’s dedication to student success.”

Coconino Community College’s website can be viewed at www.coconino.edu.

