March 12, 2020

CCC Students To Stay Away Until March 30 Due to Covid-19

On behalf of the Coconino Community College District Governing Board and college leadership, please know we’re dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of our students and employees first and foremost during this uncertain time.

Instruction at Coconino Community College will resume on Monday, March 23, after Spring Break, but students will not be returning to CCC campuses until March 30. Students will not attend class in person for the week of March 23-27 but will be participating in alternative learning methods.

All college staff will report to work to maintain continuity of service to ensure student success. College employees will be asked to practice social distancing when they return to work and are asked to stay home if they are sick. Faculty are currently developing alternative methods of instruction to meet the needs of their students.

CCC President Colleen Smith met with college leadership on Thursday to work on solutions and ideas based on the latest information from the state and Coconino County Health and Human Services Office of Health Services regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Those of us at Coconino Community College believe this to be the best decision with the information we have at this time,” Smith said. “Supervisors will be working with our colleagues throughout the college to provide more information and assist with planning.”

Events scheduled the week of March 23-27 are being canceled. Additional decisions on event cancellations will be made on Monday, March 23.

The CCC District Governing Board will meet as scheduled on Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m., with an abbreviated agenda of items necessary for the continued functioning of the college.

Students should plan to return to campus on March 30 but should check the College website for further information as the time gets closer. Dr. Smith will continue to meet with local and state health officials to keep the College community informed of all developments.

Reminder: As you embark on Spring Break, remember to have a fun holiday. If you have decided to take a trip, please return home healthy and safe. From all of us at the college, we ask that you be informed about the risk of infection so you can take appropriate precautions.

For all updates and more information regarding CCC’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak, please visit https://www.coconino.edu/coronavirus .

Additional information may be found at: