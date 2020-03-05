CCC Seeks Nominations for Distinguished Service Award 2020

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino Community College is seeking nominations for its prestigious Distinguished Service Award.

The award recognizes outstanding service, leadership and support to the College and to the educational enrichment of Coconino County. Nominees must be a resident of Coconino County at the time of nomination, and they must have affected or substantially contributed a major accomplishment for the benefit of CCC and to the educational enrichment of district residents.

The award is normally given to one recipient each year, and any resident of the county may nominate a person for the award. Current members of the CCC District Governing board and individuals employed by the College are exempt from nomination.

“I look forward to the Distinguished Service Award because it recognizes the selfless efforts of a college supporter dedicated to putting our student first,” said CCC President Dr. Colleen A. Smith, PhD.

The Distinguished Service Award Committee meets once a year to review nominations, and an award is not necessarily presented each year. Past recipients of the award include Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler, former Mayor Joe Donaldson and former Northern Arizona University Presidents Dr. Eugene Hughes and Dr. John Haeger among others.

The deadline for nomination is April 1, 2020. Nomination forms may be found online at https://www.coconino.edu/distinguished-service-award-nomination. If a candidate is chosen for the award, the award is presented at the CCC Foundation’s Annual Meeting, Alumni Awards and Breakfast in September.

About Coconino Community College

CCC has served residents across 18,000 square miles of Coconino County since 1991. The College has the goal of improving the lives of our residents through workforce development and higher education.

CCC provides affordable tuition and more than 50 certificate programs and two-year associate degrees in academic and career fields. CCC also has programs that ease student transition to any of the three state universities, including the award-winning CCC2NAU.

CCC reaches out to the more rural portions of the County and Tribal Lands. Instructional sites offer classes through online, in-person and Zoom video conferencing classes to meet the needs of students in rural and remote areas. Nearly 20 percent of CCC’s students are Native American learners.