The Coconino County Superintendent of Schools seeking to fill a few school district seats, one of which is in Page. Superintendent Risha VanderWey is seeking applicants for appointment to 4 school districts; one for Coconino Community College District-5 in Page, another for the Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District and 2 seats in the Maine Consolidated School District.

Applications are available online here and are due by June 28th.