CCC scholarship season opens Dec. 15
November 23
13:57 2017
Flagstaff, Ariz. (Nov. 22, 2017) – It’s time for Coconino Community College future and current students to apply for scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.
Starting at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, CCC Foundation scholarship applications for the 2018-2019 academic year will open online. The application will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
“Really look at the criteria of all the different scholarships. Maybe there’s one that you qualify for, and it’s worth it to go after that money,” said Donor & Alumni Relations Coordinator Rachel Edelstein.
The CCC Foundation offers more than 35 different merit scholarships that can be applied for with a single application. Criteria for each scholarship is listed at www.coconinofoundation.org.
Students are also encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Arizona Community Foundation. ACF offers more than 90 different scholarships opportunities for Arizona residents. The general application opens in January and can be viewed at www.azfoundation.org.
“The whole purpose [of applying for scholarships] is so that you can graduate without debt. That’s our goal. We want you to get a college degree without accumulating a lot of debt,” Edelstein said.
For more information on scholarships, contact Rachel Edelstein at Rachel.edelstein@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4384, or visit https://www.coconino.edu/scholarships.
About Coconino Community College
Coconino Community College faculty and staff are dedicated to promoting an environment of excellence to support students. Since 1991, CCC has served residents across 18,000 square miles of Coconino County. The College has helped create the region’s skilled workforce, with the goal of improving the lives of our residents through workforce development and higher education. CCC has served more than 75,000 students countywide, with two campuses in Flagstaff and an instructional site in Page.
CCC provides affordable tuition and a variety of certificates and degrees including career/technical programs with more than 50 certificate programs and two-year associate degrees in various fields. Those fields include nursing, fire science, law enforcement and business. Additionally, CCC has programs that ease student transition to any of the three state universities.
CCC reaches out to the more rural portions of the County including Williams, the Grand Canyon/Tusayan, Page/Lake Powell, Fredonia, Tuba City and other remote areas on the Navajo, Hopi and Supai Tribal Lands. Instructional sites offer classes through online, in-person and Interactive Television classes to meet the needs of students in these rural and remote areas. Nearly 20 percent of CCC’s students are Native American learners.