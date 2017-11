CCC scholarship season opens Dec. 15

Flagstaff, Ariz. (Nov. 22, 2017) – It’s time for Coconino Community College future and current students to apply for scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.

Starting at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, CCC Foundation scholarship applications for the 2018-2019 academic year will open online. The application will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018. “Really look at the criteria of all the different scholarships. Maybe there’s one that you qualify for, and it’s worth it to go after that money,” said Donor & Alumni Relations Coordinator Rachel Edelstein.

The CCC Foundation offers more than 35 different merit scholarships that can be applied for with a single application. Criteria for each scholarship is listed at www.coconinofoundation.org

Students are also encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Arizona Community Foundation. ACF offers more than 90 different scholarships opportunities for Arizona residents. The general application opens in January and can be viewed at www.azfoundation.org

“The whole purpose [of applying for scholarships] is so that you can graduate without debt. That’s our goal. We want you to get a college degree without accumulating a lot of debt,” Edelstein said.

For more information on scholarships, contact Rachel Edelstein at Rachel.edelstein@coconino.edu , call (928) 226-4384, or visit https://www.coconino.edu/scholarships