CCC Ready for Fall Semester

Kay Leum of Coconino Community College recently spoke with Lake Powell Communications about the upcoming fall semester at the college. Leum is the Executive Director of Extended Learning, including all non-credit courses and workforce training. She also oversees the Small Business Development Center on the Page campus.

Fall classes will start and end as scheduled beginning on August 24, 2020 and conclude on December 12, 2020, but with a couple of adjustments. According to Leum, “One of the biggest variations will be that after Thanksgiving, there will be no more in-person classes. So, those that were meeting in person between August and Thanksgiving will then pivot to either online or Zoom. And then, unless something changes, we will be open for students through that whole time-frame. Students can come in and use what we are calling “Zoom Rooms” so if they’re taking a class by Zoom and they need space, either with equipment or just good reliable wifi, they can come in and use that Zoom Room.”

The college will also offer about ten live classes in the fall at the Page Campus. They are currently working on reduced class sizes for social distancing and everybody will be six feet apart from each other. There will only be between 6 to 10 students scheduled per class. English, Math, and Biology are among the courses currently scheduled for classroom instruction with a live instructor.

Friday courses are also being offered at the college in fall. The offered Friday course programs allow students to take almost a full-load just on Fridays. The program is designed for working students who can then get a majority of their courses done in just the one day of the week!

Leum was especially excited to share information about their cross-listed classes. According to Leum, “For CCC Page, each one of our live classes in Flagstaff will have a Zoom component. Students would be in a live section and then also in a Zoom section with the same instructor. That allows our Page students to really have access to every single course that we are offering in Flagstaff.”

Ready to get back to school? Then register now! For more information, including registration, please visit the CCC website at: http://www.coconino.edu