CCC Raises Tuition to Compensate for Budget Shortfall

The District Governing Board members of Coconino Community College decided, with concern, to increase tuition.

The tuition increase, voted on by the board members during the regular meeting Wednesday night, amounts to $3 a credit hour. Funds raised from the tuition increase will go toward the hiring of full-time instructors, who may appear via Interactive TV at the CCC-Page location if the classes that are taught are broadcast to Page.

“We are looking at numerous ways to be creative with the funding our College has and still provide a quality education for our students,” said CCC President Colleen A. Smith, PhD. “It’s about the students.”

Board Member Lloyd Hammonds, who represents the Page district, said during the meeting that 25 percent of the College’s faculty are full time, which is one of the lowest percentages in the state, and that gap needs to be closed.

CCC’s tuition is the highest among community colleges in Arizona while the College’s tax levy is the lowest in the state. In spite of this, CCC’s annual tuition to the students still falls below the national average.

State aid makes up about 11 percent of CCC’s annual budget. The remainder comes from tuition (about 45 percent) and property taxes (44 percent). Last year, CCC’s District Governing Board asked county voters to support a $3 million annual increase in funding to support a variety of initiatives meant to address workforce and educational needs in Coconino County. The measure did not pass.