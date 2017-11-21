CCC President Selected for Commission for Postsecondary Education

Flagstaff, Ariz. (Nov. 21, 2017) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Coconino Community College President Colleen A. Smith, Ph.D., to the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education.

The goals of the commission are to increase available student financial assistance; identify and put strategies into place to help students and families plan, enter and succeed in postsecondary education; and to provide a forum for all sectors of postsecondary education to work together on addressing and solving issues of mutual interest. The commission also coordinates studies of interest to postsecondary institutions and offers the public information on postsecondary education opportunities in the state.

“I’m honored to be appointed by the governor to the Commission for Postsecondary Education and look forward to working with the other commissioners, legislators and colleagues from all sectors of education,” Dr. Smith said. “I’m excited about the mission of expanding access and increasing success in postsecondary education for Arizonans and look forward to serving our state in this capacity.”

The commission, which formed in 1963 to comply with federal law, was later established as an independent state agency in 1994 and has a total of 16 members. Dr. Smith begins her appointment after legislative approval.

