CCC Community Kick-Off ZOOM Meetings Set for Student/Workforce HOUSING

Things are moving forward at the Page campus of Coconino Community College, where on Monday and Tuesday (November 30 & December 1) they will hold Zoom meetings where they would like the general public to give their recommendations on the proposed student/workforce housing adjacent to the Page campus.

Monday November 30

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Real estate Professionals

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community Members

2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Employers/workforce

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Community Members

Tuesday December 1

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Community Members & Page Students

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Employers/Workforce

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Page students & Faculty

Zoom Information for CCC Page Housing meetings

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://coconino.zoom.us/j/92614238703?pwd=d0RsVTRpeXR6bjNKRDNwWmtJem44Zz09

Meeting ID: 926 1423 8703

Password: 824774

You can also participate by calling: 602 753 0140 or 206 337 9723 or 213 338 8477

or 720 928 9299 or 646 876 9923 or 312 626 6799

Additional information can be found at: coconino.edu