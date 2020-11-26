CCC Community Kick-Off ZOOM Meetings Set for Student/Workforce HOUSING
November 25
18:10 2020
Things are moving forward at the Page campus of Coconino Community College, where on Monday and Tuesday (November 30 & December 1) they will hold Zoom meetings where they would like the general public to give their recommendations on the proposed student/workforce housing adjacent to the Page campus.
Monday November 30
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Real estate Professionals
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community Members
2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Employers/workforce
6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Community Members
Tuesday December 1
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Community Members & Page Students
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Employers/Workforce
6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Page students & Faculty
Zoom Information for CCC Page Housing meetings
Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://coconino.zoom.us/j/92614238703?pwd=d0RsVTRpeXR6bjNKRDNwWmtJem44Zz09
Meeting ID: 926 1423 8703
Password: 824774
You can also participate by calling: 602 753 0140 or 206 337 9723 or 213 338 8477
or 720 928 9299 or 646 876 9923 or 312 626 6799