CCC Community Forum on Monday

This Monday (October 30th) The Page campus of Coconino Community College is hosting a “FREE” Community Forum. The learning institute is focused and listening and ready to hear your ideas on how CCC can serve you and the community better.

The President of CCC is Dr. Colleen Smith. She calls Monday’s event a listening session.

“Since I came here a year and a half ago I’ve tried to reach out to all of our communities to really see what we are doing and what we’re not doing to help the needs of the community, and to try to see if there’s any way we can meet those needs,” she told Lake Powell Communications on Friday. “I’ve worked in community colleges for over thirty-six years and I’m very aware of the mission of the community college, and the word ‘community’ in our mission.”

Dr. Smith will be here on Monday, ready to listen.

Monday’s event runs from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. and dinner will be provided.

There’s no need to RSVP and everyone is welcome.

The feedback received will help CCC learn how the college is perceived, and will be used to strengthen program and better serve the Page community.

The Page campus of Coconino Community College is located right next to the Page Library on South Lake Powell Boulevard.