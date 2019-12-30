CBP Port of Douglas Renovation Project Has Started

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona advises travelers that it is undergoing an extensive booth replacement and pavement project.

Beginning Monday, December 16, 2019, officials began replacing seven primary inspection booths along with two commercial truck booths. The port’s cargo dock and exit booths will also be replaced. At any given time, one or two inspection booths will be demolished, replaced and new asphalt will be laid. Additionally, a pedestrian turnstile will be installed along with a handicap accessible entrance.

Travelers will not need to change their normal routine for crossing the border in Douglas, they will simply be redirected by signage to operating inspectional booths. During the project, four to five vehicle primary lanes will be open for peak commuting times to relieve congestion.

These upgrades are needed to keep up with the growing inspectional demands and to, ultimately, create an improved land border experience for travelers, community partners, and personnel. Throughout the project, CBP and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) will work closely with government stakeholders and community leaders to ensure a smooth throughput.

“CBP is committed to maintaining the highest service standards possible. At times that requires infrastructure enhancements and construction that may cause delays,” said Jose “Rene” Ortega, Acting Port Director of the Port of Douglas (Ariz.). “CBP makes every effort to mitigate these impacts to the greatest extent possible.”

The project is slated to be completed in the latter part of May 2020.

