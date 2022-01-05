Catalytic Converter Thefts on the Rise in Arizona

There has been a drastic rise in thefts of catalytic converters in Arizona over the past year. According to a data analysis by background check company BeenVerified, Arizona saw the second biggest spike of catalytic converter thefts in the country, second only to Colorado. The precious metals in the converters themselves are what make them appealing to thieves. According to the data provided, Arizona had only 30 catalytic converter theft incidents in 2019; 142 in 2020, and 1,501 from January to September 2021. The data is based on insurance reported thefts, so if people are paying out of pocket, the number could be much higher.