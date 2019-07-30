Castle Fire Steadily Grows – Smoke Impacts Page and Lake Powell

The Castle Fire remains moderately active due to available fuels and persistent hot and dry weather. Firefighters will continue to conduct burnout operations as needed to strengthen control lines. During ignitions, there can be a temporary increase in smoke emissions. Mastication work is ongoing along the southern and northwestern portions of the perimeter of the planning area. Aerial ignitions are also being used where appropriate and as needed.

Looking west from Page Arizona and South Lake Powell, moderate smoke emissions can be seen over the Kaibab Plateau. Those traveling along Hwy 89A or near the affected areas should take a quick read of our story on smoke impacts. Currently, the Castle Fire poses no threat to travel along Hwy 89 between Flagstaff and Page. Though, A temporary Closure Order is in effect for the Castle Fire area: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6439/.

When the lightning-caused Castle Fire was first discovered on July 12th, it was located is about 11 miles south of Jacob Lake, 3 miles west of Highway 67, and just east of Forest Road 761 near Oquer Canyon. It is gradually spreading north and west within the boundaries of the planning area. As it burns naturally through the area, it can be beneficial by removing fuels that could feed future forest fires.

CASTLE FIRE OVERVIEW

Discovery Date: July 12, 2019.

Cause: Lightning

Current Size: About 6,706 acres and 35% completed within a 19,368-acre planning area

Predicted Smoke Impacts: Smoke is expected to be visible from both the north and south rims of Grand Canyon National Park, Jacob Lake, Highway 67, Highway 89A, and Fredonia

Current Resources: Three crews, nine engines, a helicopter, a dozer, a chipper, two water tenders, four masticators, and miscellaneous fire management personnel. Total personnel: approximately 187

Location: Approximately 11 miles south of Jacob Lake, 3 miles west of Highway 67, and just east of Forest Road 761 near Oquer Canyon on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest

Recent and Current Operations: Wildland fire crews plan to continue improving roads and other designated perimeters within which the fire can move. Current weather conditions may influence the use of firing operations which may be conducted as needed in order to strengthen control lines

Kaibab National Forest information is available through the following sources:

Castle Fire Inciweb Page: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6439/

Kaibab National Forest Website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab

USDA map of fire: Castle Fire Map

The Castle Fire poses no danger to structures or other local infrastructure.