CARES Act Hardship Applications Are Being Distributed

— The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller continues distribution of the CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program paper applications to all participating Navajo Nation Chapters.

Wednesday, a second round of 48,000 additional paper applications were distributed and provided to the eight regional Administrative Service Center (ASC) locations to coordinate delivery to chapters, in addition to several Navajo Nation Divisions.

A third distribution will be made Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 with 152,000 copies distributed directly to chapters, divisions and other collection points in advance of the official launch of the application period Nov. 2.

On Nov. 2, the application portal link for online applications will be available on the Navajo Nation’s website, www.navajo-nsn.gov, and on the Office of the Controller’s website, www.nnooc.org.

As a reminder, this week’s paper applications are for Navajo elderly 65-years and older and for individuals with special needs that cannot fill out the application online. Beginning Nov. 2, paper applications can continue to be used for elders, individuals with special needs and for members unable to file an application online. It is recommended everyone who is able to apply online do so opposed to filling out a paper application. The program is not first come first serve and every application will be provided equal consideration.

Below is a list of additional application distribution locations where the public can pickup paper applications:

Navajo Division of Transportation, Tse Bonito, New Mexico

Navajo Division of General Services, Administrative Building 1, Window Rock, Arizona

Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Chinle, Arizona

Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Shiprock, New Mexico

Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Tuba City, Arizona

Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Crownpoint, New Mexico

Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Window Rock, Arizona

Navajo Division of Economic Development, Main Office, St. Michaels, Arizona

Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Churchrock, New Mexico

Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Tuba City, Arizona

Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Shiprock, New Mexico

Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Chinle, Arizona

Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Aneth, Utah

Lake Powell Tribal Park, Page, Arizona

Four Corners Monument, Teec Nos Pos, Arizona

Cottonwood Campground, Chinle, Arizona

Navajo Welcome Center, Ojato, Utah

For more information about the Hardship Assistance Program or the Chapter Distribution Program, visit www.nnooc.org/CARESHelp.html or email [email protected]

###