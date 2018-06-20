Caregivers Need Care Too

It’s a serious matter for more than 800 thousand Arizona residents; 40 million people across the country who serve as unpaid caregivers for sick or aging loved ones according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an Arizona non profit is trying to address the issue of who takes care of those who care for the sick and the elderly.

Daniela Saylor, Family Caregiver Services Program Manager from the organization Duet tells Lake Powell Life news caregivers often spend so much time taking care of someone else they don’t have time to get out of the house:

Saylor says if caregivers do get the time to talk to other friends and family they often have trouble expressing what they’ve been going through. Duet offers a free mentor program to match caregivers with others who have been in similar circumstances so they can spend an hour each week having talking over the phone. They also are looking for mentors

For more information about the Duet Caregiver/Mentor Program visit http://duetaz.org/family-caregiver