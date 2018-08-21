Cardinals Improve to 2-0 in Preseason

Arizona Cardinals are just three weeks always from their week 1 opponent the Washington Redskins. With a new head coach leading the way, the Cardinals are raising some eyebrows on their great performances in the preseason. In the first two preseason games fans have seen playing time in every position and seen what the Cardinals are working with. In week 1 of preseason the Cardinals faced the L.A. Chargers in a game that the Cardinals dominated the Chargers. Week 1 the Cardinals didn’t play much of the first string just do to injuries they might suffer. In week 2 head coach Steve Wilkes intended to play starters more to give rookie QB Josh Rosen reps with the first team. Week 2 of preseason is when Josh Rosen threw his first NFL touchdown to rookie Christian Kirk for 13 yards. Rosen went 10-16 passing and 107 yards and 1 TD in week two. The Cardinals face Dallas cowboys this Sunday for week 3 of Preseason.