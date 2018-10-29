Cardinals Get Second Win On Sunday

We are halfway through another NFL season you should be able to find out who are the contenders for this year’s Super Bowl along with the pretenders. Arizona Cardinals are a long shot of making it to the playoffs this season. With a rookie Quarterback at the helm for the Cardinals predictions to make the playoffs were not in the Cardinals favor. Just ten days ago Rosen’s offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was let go of his duties as the Cardinals coordinator after a 1-6 start. Byron Leftwich was promoted to the job after the departure of McCoy.

On Sunday the (1-6) Cardinals hosted (1-6) San Francisco 49ers battled to see who the worst in the division is. Cardinals defeated the forty-niners just two weeks ago 28-18 in San Francisco. Entering Sunday’s match-up fourteen year veteran Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has caught more passes and touchdowns against the forty-niners than any other NFL team. Prior to Sunday’s game, Fitzgerald only had twenty-six catches and one touchdown on the season second on the team to rookie Christian Kirk.

The first half had the fans wondering if they were watching football or baseball because of the lack of offense by both opponents. The two teams in this year’s World Series has put up more runs then the Cardinals and forty-niners did in the first half of yesterday game. The first points came on a San Francisco safety with 4:07 left in the first quarter. Cardinals answered back with Phil Dawson thirty-one yard field goal forty-niners added three more points to take a 5-3 halftime lead.

Entering the final fifteen minutes on Sunday the Cardinals were staring at a nine-point deficit 12-3. The Cardinals have only put up three points in the prior forty-five minutes of play. If the Cardinals were going to make any type of comeback in this game it needed to be now. Six plays later Rosen connects with Fitzgerald to cut the lead to 15-10. Cardinals would trade possessions with the forty-niners with neither team making an impact on the score. It came down to the rookie Rosen to lead the Cardinals in a two-minute drill to get the victory on Sunday. With 2:23 on the clock Rosen lead the Cardinals down the field in twelve plays to connect with Kirk in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown followed up with a Fitzgerald two-point conversion. With just left thirty-four seconds on the clock Cardinals stopped the forty-niner’s offense to get the win 18-15.

Cardinals improve to 2-7 on the season are only two and a half games back of second place Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. Cardinals are on a bye next week before they head to Arrowhead to face the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs.