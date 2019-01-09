Cardinal Fans Welcome Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Ten days after the Arizona Cardinals fired first-year head coach Steve Wilks they found his replacement, Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury comes over to the Cardinals after coaching five years at his alma mater Texas Tech, where he also was a starting quarterback 1998-2002.

Kingsbury’s short NFL career as a quarterback 2003-2006 included contracts with the Patriots, Saints and Jets after which he returned to coaching at the collegiate level.

In 2008 Kingsbury landed a spot as an offensive quality control coach with the University of Houston, in 2009 he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator. After a great two seasons at Houston, Kingsbury followed former head coach Kevin Sumlin to Texas A&M where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach for Heisman winner Johnny Manziel. It took only was one season under Sumlin at Texas A&M for Kingsbury to land the head coaching job at his alma mater Texas Tech Red Raider where he coached from 2013-2018. Kingsbury’s record at Texas Tech 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play.

Beyond the head coaching position at Texas Tech Kingsbury has had a lot of success at the offensive coordinator position; his offenses have averaged 550 yards and nearly 42 points per game.

With the mindset of an offensive coordinator Kingsbury will bring the spark to the Cardinals offense. Arizona Cardinals in 2018 were ranked last in total offense with 241 yards per game along with 83 yards per game rushing and14 points per game.