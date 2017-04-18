Car Seat Safety Course

Correctly using a child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71% in car accidents. Making sure a car seat is in working order is vital to protecting your children on the road.

To help, Coconino County Public Health Services District Injury Prevention Program is offering a Car Seat Safety Class. Classes are offered on Thursdays from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and are held at the Coconino County Public Health Services District Northern Region Office here in Page.

Instruction includes: proper child safety seat installation and tips on how to always install your child safety seat correctly.

Those that qualify will also receive a free car seat, infant convertible seat, or booster seat.

Call the Coconino County Public Health Services District at 928-608-6108 to register or for more information.

The Coconino County Public Health Services District Northern Region Office is located at 467 Vista Avenue, Page, AZ.