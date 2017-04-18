News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Car Seat Safety Course

Car Seat Safety Course
April 18
11:48 2017
Print This Article

Correctly using a child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71% in car accidents. Making sure a car seat is in working order is vital to protecting your children on the road.

To help, Coconino County Public Health Services District Injury Prevention Program is offering a Car Seat Safety Class. Classes are offered on Thursdays from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and are held at the Coconino County Public Health Services District Northern Region Office here in Page.

Instruction includes: proper child safety seat installation and tips on how to always install your child safety seat correctly.

Those that qualify will also receive a free car seat, infant convertible seat, or booster seat.

Call the Coconino County Public Health Services District at 928-608-6108 to register or for more information.

The Coconino County Public Health Services District Northern Region Office is located at 467 Vista Avenue, Page, AZ.

Tags
car seatsafety

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 79°/Low 53°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 79°/Low 50°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 70°/Low 49°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 74°/Low 54°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.