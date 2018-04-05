Cannon Statue Ready for Installation

Utah will soon be making a dramatic statement to the nation about its heritage.

A statue of Martha Hughes Cannon, 19th century politician, suffragette, and plural wife, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., beginning this summer.

She will replace television inventor Philo Farnsworth in representing the state. Cannon was elected to the state senate in 1896, 24 years before American women were granted the right to vote. She defeated her husband and other men.

Each state has two statues in the Capitol display. Brigham Young is Utah’s other submission. Cannon’s statue is now displayed on the lawn of the state capitol building.

The statue’s installation will be August 20, the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment, which enfranchised women.