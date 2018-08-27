Candidates for 2018 Page City Council/Mayor
MAYOR 1 seat available
Brian Carey – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
www.facebook.com/brian.carey.104203
David Doyal – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
www.facebook.com/ChangeInPage/
Levi Tappan – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
https://www.facebook.com/Leviformayor
Bill Diak – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
2 YEAR TERM CITY COUNCIL 2 seats available
Dennis Warner – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Jeff Szabo – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Kristin Davis – (Did Not Participate in Lake Powell Life News Interview)
4 YEAR TERM CITY COUNCIL 3 seats available
Mark Cormier – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Theresa Bowlby – Listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview
Rick Yanke – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Candidates above were listed in the order their interviews were aired on Lake Powell Life News- 98-3FM and 1340AM The Bandit and 93-3 Jack FM during the week of July 23-27, 2018.
GENERAL INFORMATION
2018 Primary Election – Tuesday, August 28, 2018
2018 General Election – Tuesday, November 6, 2018
COUNCIL POSITIONS TO BE FILLED
The Mayor and five Council Member seats will be open for election in 2018. The current Mayor and Council Member terms that expire in 2018 are: Mayor William R. Diak and Councilors Mark Cormier, Darby McNutt, Levi Tappan, Mike Bryan and Dennis Warner.