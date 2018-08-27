Candidates for 2018 Page City Council/Mayor

MAYOR 1 seat available

Brian Carey – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

careyforpagemayor@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/brian.carey.104203

David Doyal – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

d.doyal@icloud.com

www.facebook.com/ChangeInPage/

Levi Tappan – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

ltappan@pageaz.gov

https://www.facebook.com/Leviformayor

Bill Diak – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

wdiak@pageaz.gov

2 YEAR TERM CITY COUNCIL 2 seats available



Dennis Warner – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

dwarner@pageaz.gov

Jeff Szabo – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

headrush@gabcor.com

Kristin Davis – (Did Not Participate in Lake Powell Life News Interview)

kdavis37@hotmail.com

4 YEAR TERM CITY COUNCIL 3 seats available

Mark Cormier – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

mcormier@pageaz.gov

Theresa Bowlby – Listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

theresabowlby@gmail.com

Rick Yanke – Listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

rick@pageutility.com

Candidates above were listed in the order their interviews were aired on Lake Powell Life News- 98-3FM and 1340AM The Bandit and 93-3 Jack FM during the week of July 23-27, 2018.

GENERAL INFORMATION

2018 Primary Election – Tuesday, August 28, 2018

2018 General Election – Tuesday, November 6, 2018

COUNCIL POSITIONS TO BE FILLED

The Mayor and five Council Member seats will be open for election in 2018. The current Mayor and Council Member terms that expire in 2018 are: Mayor William R. Diak and Councilors Mark Cormier, Darby McNutt, Levi Tappan, Mike Bryan and Dennis Warner.