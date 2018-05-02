Candidate Filing Begins For August 28, 2018 Primary Election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Candidate filing for elected county offices has begun. There are several county offices up for election this year. They are:

* Clerk of the Superior Court

* Constable – Flagstaff

* Judge of the Superior Court – Divisions I, II & IV

* Justice of the Peace – Flagstaff

* Justice of the Peace – Fredonia

* Justice of the Peace – Page

* Justice of the Peace – Williams

The deadline to file nomination petitions and paperwork to be a candidate for an elected county office is May 30th at 5:00 pm.

Candidate filing has also started for people wanting to become a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican Party Precinct Committeeman. These partisan offices will be elected at the August 28th Primary Election.

Candidate filing has also started for elected city and town offices. For information about running for a city or town elected office, contact the city or town clerk’s office.

Non-partisan offices, such as board members for school, fire, water, sanitary and other special districts will only appear on the November 6th General Election ballot. These candidates have a different filing period.

If you are interested in more information about running for a county elected office or precinct committeeman visit the Coconino County Elections Office at 110 E. Cherry Ave. in Flagstaff or call 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181. Information is also available online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and click on “Candidate Filing Information.”