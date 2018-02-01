Cancer Outreach Closing Permanently

A non profit in Page announcing a major decision to shut its doors… Jo Bjorholm, Executive Director of Cancer Outreach called a special press conference today to announce that after 7 years of assisting cancer patients she and her husband Leo are shutting down all aspects of Cancer Outreach.

In the last 7 years Cancer Outreach has helped 77 cancer patients get to and from appointments, acquire lodging, food vouchers and medicine co-pays when they had no where else to turn. The program has operated solely through volunteers, successfully opening a thrift store and hosting bingo and rummage sales to keep money coming in.

Cancer Outreach will stop accepting donations as of Feb 15th, their last night of Bingo will be March 1st and their final day of sales and operations will be March 31st. They ask that future contributions and support once they’ve closed be directed to Page non profit Cuddles.

Jo’s heartfelt explanation about the decision and her gratitude to the many wonderful people who have helped them along the way captured in her press release below.

Feb 1, 2018

Cancer Outreach started in October 2010 because there was no assistance found for a friend suffering from Stage 5 lung cancer. Her family could not get assistance to stay with her in Flagstaff, she could not get back and forth, etc.

Over the course of a few weeks, we found many more in the same predicament and Cancer Outreach was born. Over the last seven years we have assisted 77 cancer patients to get to and from their treatments, providing lodging for those who needed it and in some cases even food vouchers and medicine co-pays.

In the last three years we have provided $13,862 in fuel cards and $35,260 in lodging.

Those patients have gone to Flagstaff, Phoenix, St George and even Salt Lake City for their needed treatments.

Cancer Outreach does not get grants, State or Federal monies to help with this. We are a homegrown organization run by volunteers and all our monies have been raised right here at home through a number of fundraising efforts.

We decided when we opened that no one in this organization would be paid. We would remain a volunteer organization so that all monies earned could go to the needs of the patients. That did not change until 2014 when we opened the thrift store. At that time obviously 40 hour per week people needed to be paid. At this time, as with most of our charities in town, we do not have enough volunteers.

A recent hospital stay and the news that came from it has presented me with some very tough choices to make. Unfortunately one of those choices includes shutting down all aspects of Cancer Outreach. We do understand that this can be a hardship for those 19 patients in our active files. However we will do what we can to refer them to other sources. I understand that Encompass is transporting some patients to Flagstaff for treatments and the American Cancer Society now advertises that they can assist with transportation and lodging.

Once a 501c closes, all assets not used to pay the liabilities of the 501 C must be distributed to another 501c. There are many in Page and it was difficult to choose our beneficiary. However there is one other in Page that works as hard as we do to get their funding. They too are locals and do not pay their help. We have chosen Cuddles to receive all assets not used to pay off the liabilities of Cancer Outreach.

I wish to encourage all those who send Cancer Outreach their direct tax deductible donations to now send them to Cuddles. Those who send us your annual support group check to consider making that a donation to Cuddles as well.

Cancer Outreach will stop accepting donations as of February 15th so that we have sufficient time to sort and sell those donations. Our last day of Bingo will be March 1st and our final day of sales and operations will be March 31st. We will continue to assist are cancer patients as best we can up until that date.

As much as I would like to thank everyone who has helped us along the way, there are just too many on the list. However there are some that MUST be mentioned. Phil and Mary Jane Cline /Ranch House Grille have supported us from day one. Lon Mason has made our fund raising efforts a success for the last five years. Joy Norton and Helen Newberry have dedicated many hours to setting at the Cancer Outreach table at public events as well as concessions at bingo and the 50/50 raffle at fund raisers, and Rainy Berenbrok. And we cannot leave out the Board members who have given countless hours to EVERYTHING. Craig Simmons, Haley Simpson, Alicia Stewart, Leo Bjorholm, Nancy Bailey and Gina Glover.

Thank you everyone for your support of our organization. Please understand this was a very difficult decision to make and that it was not made lightly. Please give Cuddles the support you have given us, so that they can continue the very important work that they do.

Jo Bjorholm

Executive Director, Cancer Outreach