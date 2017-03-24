Canadian Dogs Learn to Sniff Out Quaggas at Lake Powell

Throughout the week, Lake Powell has been helping train service dogs to sniff out invasive quagga mussels. Working Dogs for Conservation, a non-profit that trains dogs all over the world, and Alberta Environment and Parks brought dogs to the shores of Glen Canyon Recreation Area for a week long training session.

Some of the training was done inside a warehouse where the dogs were given a target odor to search for among an array of boxes. To add an additional challenge, some of the boxes were operated by remote control. When one of the dogs found the box with the source of the odor, they were rewarded with a special toy.

Since the dogs are already experienced sniffing out mussels on boats, a majority of the training done this week was along the shoreline. Quagga mussels have yet to reach waterways in Alberta, so the Canadian pooches focused on smelling out the quagga’s scent on the rocks and the soil.

Cindy Sawchuk is the head of the conservation K9 program for Alberta Environment and Parks. She explained the program that aims to keep Alberta mussel free.

“We have a program in the government of Alberta where we have three dogs who have been trained to detect invasive mussels. So what we’re focused on back home is we inspect watercraft because at this point we don’t have the invasive mussels that Lake Powell is now plagued with,” Sawchuck said. “So we are trying to keep them out. As part of our prevention program we inspect boats coming into the province and we’ve incorporated three dogs to help us do this.”

One of the three dogs is handled by Sawchuk. She was partnered with Hilo, a black lab- golden retriever mix, two summers ago. Hilo originally worked as a guide dog for the blind in California before switching up careers and becoming a mussel detection dog in Canada.

Although the dogs have been improving detection on launch ramps in Alberta, they are, after all, man’s best friend and there is no threat to human inspector’s jobs.

“We’re certainly not trying to replace the human inspectors in the program but they are a good way to augment the program,” Sawchuck said. “I think real value lies in the public receptivity to these dogs.”

After boaters travel a long distance to get to the lake or they spend all day out on the lake, the patience to have a watercraft inspected is often thin. However, Sawchuk points out that the dogs have a way of softening even the crankiest of travelers. Sawchuk noted,

“The engagement is immense when you have dogs out there.”