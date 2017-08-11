Canadian Couple Sentenced in FLDS-related Crime

In British Columbia Friday 71-year old Brandon Blackmore was sentenced to jail for one year, and probation for a year and a half, for taking his 13-year old daughter into the United States for the purpose of having her marry Warren Jeffs. Jeffs was (and some believe, still is) the prophet and leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Also sentenced Friday in Cranbrook, B.C., was Blackmore’s wife, 60-year old Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore. She received a sentenced of seven months behind bars followed by a year and a half probation.

The couple lives in Bountiful, B.C. A few months ago they had been found guilty of sending their daughter out of Canada for an unlawful purpose. It happened in early 2004 after reports indicate that Warren Jeffs called the couple to tell them that their daughter belonged to him, according to God.

The little girl married the 49-year old FLDS leader a short while later. When he forced himself on her sexually, he made a recording of the incident. That recording became part of the evidence that led to Jeffs being sent to a Texas prison for the rest of his life.