Can You Identify This Person?

Agents with the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) are asking for the public’s help identifying a murder victim in a cold case homicide from April 1998.

The body of the unidentified female was found by a passerby on the side of SR-276 milepost 8, approximately 38 miles north of Lake Powell, Utah. The victim’s body was covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with a rope and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in carpet.

DPS agents are asking for help identifying the “Jane Doe” and any tips that can lead investigators to her murderer. The victim is thought to be 37-45 years of age (at time of death), approximately five feet tall, weighing 112 pounds with brown eyes and hair. DNA tests indicate she is of Native American and/or Hispanic descent.

Over the years, investigators have considered serial killer Scott Kimball a possible suspect in the murder. Several pieces of evidence are similar in nature to the murders Kimball has been convicted of. For example, the rope knots and the carpet pictured in the photos here. If you have any information about this case or the identity of the victim, please call DPS dispatch at 801-887-3800.

