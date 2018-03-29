Campaign Calamity For Clahchischilliage?

The letter “E” hasn’t been this important since Julius Caesar said “E tu, Brutus?”

But the candidacy of New Mexico State Rep. Sharon Clahchischilliage comes down to the fifth letter of the alphabet.

On her nominating petitions Clahchischilliage wrote in her middle initial, an E.

That small gesture could cause her to be booted off the ballot.

The New Mexico Secretary of State forbids making any changes – including crossing words out or using white-out – after the petitions are printed. According to the law, an alterations cause the petitions to be invalid.

Clahchischilliage altered the official petition by writing in her middle initial.

“If I get off the ballot for that, that’s a pretty sad situation,” Clahchischilliage said.

A complaint was filed in district court against Clahchischilliage. A hearing to decide whether Clahchischilliage can remain on the ballot is scheduled for Friday morning.

For Clahchischilliage, a Republican, the complaint against her is purely political. It stems from the Democrats’ desire to control the New Mexico House, she explained.

Anthony Allison, the Democratic nominee for Clahchischilliage’s seat, did not know anything about the complaint. It was filed by Thomas Kellywood, a registered voter in Clahchischilliage’s district.

However, Allison was surprised that Clahchischilliage, who has run several past campaigns, wouldn’t know the state law.

If Clahchischilliage loses the hearing Friday, she could appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court, whose ruling would be final.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office also pointed out that Clahchischilliage could file to run as a write-in candidate.

That suggestion was frowned upon by Clahchischilliage.

“Could you imagine people trying to spell my last name?” Clahchischilliage said.