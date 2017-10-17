 Cameron Chapter Celebrates

Hooray, Cameron!

Last Friday (Oct 13) the Cameron Chapter hosted its 9th Annual Cameron Community Celebration.

“The annual celebration marks a special day for Cameron families and neighbors of surrounding communities to share stories, participate in activities and to enjoy each others’ company,” Delegate Walter Phelps said. Phelps served as grand marshal of the parade. “This event serves as an example of community togetherness.”

The free celebration brought families, youth, elders and others together to take part in activities such as a fun walk, sheep butchering, an elderly pageant, volleyball, zumba, outside games and cultural dances.

The event brings people together at no cost, according to Cameron Chapter President Milton Tso.

The celebration takes place during the Western Navajo Fair – and that’s not by accident.

“The chapter hosts the free celebration during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City because not many families and elders can afford the expenses at the fair,” Tso explained. “Therefore, families and elders can enjoy the free event with many activities without any financial burdens.”

The celebration drew more than 500 people throughout the day.

Phelps commended the Cameron Chapter volunteers and sponsors for organizing the celebration.

“Many children, youth, elders, veterans and visitors enjoyed all the activities throughout the day and we look forward to another successful year in Cameron,” Phelps said.

The Cameron Chapter is located about 53-miles north of Flagstaff.