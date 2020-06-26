News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • Mangum Fire Update: SaturdayElectrical Service Restored to the North Rim and Jacob Lake Mangum Fire: Size:  71,420 acres                                         Containment: 46%                                       Cause:  Under Investigation   Total [...]
  • Coconino Board of Supervisors Adopts 2021 County BudgetBoard of Supervisors Adopts 2021 County Budget COVID-19 Plays into Their Decisions! FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino [...]
  • California Woman Dies at Grand CanyonOfficials say a California woman died Wednesday while hiking on the South Kaibab Trail in [...]
  • City Council June 24, 2020 Re-CapAt the Page City Council meeting held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, there were multiple [...]
  • Governor Ducey: “Arizonans Safer At Home”Governor Doug Ducey: "Arizonans Safer At Home" June 25, 2020 Governor urges the use of masks PHOENIX [...]
  

California Woman Dies at Grand Canyon

California Woman Dies at Grand Canyon
June 26
15:05 2020
Print This Article

Officials say a California woman died Wednesday while hiking on the South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon. According to Grand Canyon officials, her death appeared to be heat-related.

Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City was hiking down into the canyon to spend the night at Phantom Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing, park officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon and the high temperature at Phantom Ranch that day was 114 degrees.

Officials say an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon, especially hiking in the inner canyon, should be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks, officials said.

California Woman Dies at Grand Canyon - overview

Summary: California Woman Dies at Grand Canyon

Tags
114 degreescalifornia womandiesexcessive heatgrand canyonheathikingPhantom Ranchsouth kaibab

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.