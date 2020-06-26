California Woman Dies at Grand Canyon

Officials say a California woman died Wednesday while hiking on the South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon. According to Grand Canyon officials, her death appeared to be heat-related.

Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City was hiking down into the canyon to spend the night at Phantom Ranch when she reportedly became dizzy, disoriented and stopped breathing, park officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred late Wednesday afternoon and the high temperature at Phantom Ranch that day was 114 degrees.

Officials say an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon, especially hiking in the inner canyon, should be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks, officials said.