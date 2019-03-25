News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

California Avocado Recall Impacts AZ Consumers

March 25
16:11 2019
Pay close attention to the signage in the produce section of your local supermarket. conventional and organic avocados grown and packed in California from a grower and distributor based near San Diego are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Henry Avocado sold their fruit in bulk across California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. The voluntary recall was announced after a routine inspection of its packing plant revealed samples that tested positive for listeria.

Henry Avocado’s imported avocados from Mexico are not being recalled and are safe to eat.

 

 

 

 

