CAB Hopes to Re-Open by Next School Year

Back in November, the Page Unified School District secured grants to do three roofing projects throughout the district. $1 million worth of grant money was allocated to the projects at Desert View Elementary, Page Middle School, and Page High School’s Cultural Arts Building.

The project at the middle school has since been completed but, on the day construct was set to begin on the CAB, a torrential rain storm came through the area. The resulting rain damage was extensive enough to close the building and caused issues in the building’s mechanical electrical room.

However, Superintendent of PUSD Rob Varner thinks the CAB will be back up and running by the fall.

“We had the insurance company here on Friday and they did their walkthrough. All indications are that it will be back to business before the start of next year, the next school year,” Varner said. “It’s not getting bulldozed over, it’s not getting imploded, we’re here to serve the community with the CAB.”

Varner also said that the building may receive some much needed upgrades while it undergoes repairs for rain damage.

“There are classrooms behind it, so with it sitting empty we’ll be able to go in and take care of some things that may not have been taken care of in the past,” Varner said.

Improvements to the CAB are one of the top maintenance priorities for the district. Lighting, sound system, and other theatrical upgrades are needed to the building.

“It’s really important for our community to have that (the CAB),” Varner said. “