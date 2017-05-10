Bye Bye Bison

There may be animals along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon soon saying to their offspring, “Bye, son.”

That’s because the National Park Service wants to get rid of many of the bison roaming the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. They report the non-indigenous mammals have over-grazed the area and have added impurities to the water.

They estimate there are 400 to six hundred of the beasts roaming the area. Officials would like to see that number drop to somewhere around the 200 range. Their report indicates if nothing is done, the number could grow to near 800 within three years, and up to perhaps 1,500 in ten years.

To lower the number of bison in the area there are a couple of ways to do so; lethal and non-lethal. Reports indicate it will likely be a combination of the two.

The lethal culling would be done by sharpshooters; volunteers who would be trained in order to keep things safe for everyone….except the animals, of course.

The process of decreasing the numbers could begin in June or July.