Busy Long Weekend for Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Office Labor Day Holiday Activity Summary Coconino County, AZ –

The extended weekend encompassing September 1-4 resulted in a large number of calls stemming from outdoor activity in Northern Arizona. Deputies also doubled their proactive patrols of neighborhoods and forested areas compared to non-holiday weekend patrols to address issues such as ATV traffic.

During the extended weekend, deputies responded to over 710 calls for service compared to 407 the previous Friday through Monday. These totals are comparable to the numbers of calls responded to over the 5-days encompassing 4 th of July weekend (710 calls) and the non-holiday weekend before 4th of July (474). These totals do not include self-initiated neighborhood and forest patrols.

Common calls over the Labor Day weekend included: 40 disturbing the peace complaints; 18 calls related to reports of fires; 32 emergency medical situations, 33 motorist and public assists. Off-road vehicle traffic complaints; vehicle accidents; discharging of weapons/target shooting; and reports of suspicious activity also were common.

Vehicle Collisions: Approximately 17 vehicle collisions resulting in injuries were reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the Labor Day weekend. Six of these occurred on state highways; the others were the result of off-road activity. In at least two of these, minors were involved. Three of the incidents also required air lifting patients to medical facilities. Also reported were approximately 17 vehicle collisions that did not result in injuries. Four of these involved off-road activity.

Traffic / Moving Vehicle Stops: Deputies throughout the county conducted 240 traffic stops during the height of the weekend, resulting in 49 citations (including 5 boat citations), 68 written warnings, and 10 repair orders.

On 9/1/17 a vehicle fire was reported at the Meteor Crater RV Park. The vehicle was a total loss.

Search and Rescue: Two technical rescues were conducted over the holiday weekend. The first occurred on 9/3/17 when an adult male fell from a ledge in the Oak Creek Canyon area. Sheriff’s Office and AZ Department of Public Safety Air Rescue performed the rescue. The injured person was air lifted for further medical treatment. The second rescue also occurred in Oak Creek Canyon area when two hikers became stranded on a ledge after dark. Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue performed a one skid landing on the ledge and rescued the two hikers. Coconino County Search and Rescue also responded.

Two other Search and Rescue Events were resolved without further incident. One involved a motorist stuck in the sand near Vermillion Cliffs. The other involved a teenager who became separated from a hiking group on the Abineau-Bear Jaw Trail.

Deaths: On 9/2/17 the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the death of a toddler who fell from the Midgley Bridge Trail near Sedona, AZ.

On 9/4/17, deputies responded to a home in the Munds Park area for a man who died from accidental electrocution. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service responded to a report of a male deceased inside a truck camper shell in the Forest Lakes area. The individual had been deceased for several days. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Other: Deputies responded to a report that a person was being held against her will at a hotel in Valle, AZ. The persons were identified as the victim and suspect of a reported kidnapping out of Santa Barbara County, California were reported as having spent the night at a hotel in Valle, AZ. Media inquiries are being forwarded to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Detention Facility: The Coconino County Detention Facility Flagstaff Facility which receives arrested persons from Coconino Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, Northern Arizona University Police, Williams Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety processed 109 bookings from September 1, 2017 through September 4, 2017. The majority of these booking occurred at the Flagstaff facility; 17 bookings occurred in the Page facility. Break down of booking types includes: 6 DUI’s, 5 alcohol, 9 drug, 11 assault, 6 trespass; 12 disorderly conduct, and 12 failure to comply or failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks all those individuals and other public safety agencies that assisted with responses during this holiday weekend and in helping to keep our community safe.