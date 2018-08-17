News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Business Strategies by Arizona Office of Tourism

Business Strategies by Arizona Office of Tourism
August 17
11:17 2018
Print This Article

The Arizona Office of Tourism will be in Page in a couple weeks to give a presentation on business strategies to capitalize on evolving tourism trends including the China Ready Program which focuses on tourism tips for accommodating the growing number of Chinese visitors we are seeing visit our region.  If you’ve got a business here in Page and you find that aspect of your trade a challenge, this might be helpful to you.

Ben Stewart the Legislative Liaison and Community Affairs Manager for the Arizona Office of Tourism will join the AOT Deputy Director Becky Blaine in the new Glen Canyon Natural History Association headquarters on Lake Powell Blvd Aug 29th to present and answer questions from 10-11:30 a.m.

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.