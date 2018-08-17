Business Strategies by Arizona Office of Tourism

The Arizona Office of Tourism will be in Page in a couple weeks to give a presentation on business strategies to capitalize on evolving tourism trends including the China Ready Program which focuses on tourism tips for accommodating the growing number of Chinese visitors we are seeing visit our region. If you’ve got a business here in Page and you find that aspect of your trade a challenge, this might be helpful to you.

Ben Stewart the Legislative Liaison and Community Affairs Manager for the Arizona Office of Tourism will join the AOT Deputy Director Becky Blaine in the new Glen Canyon Natural History Association headquarters on Lake Powell Blvd Aug 29th to present and answer questions from 10-11:30 a.m.